Here is a look at when and where all sports activities will be for the Mustangs from Dec. 18th – 20th.

Women’s Basketball

Monday – Wednesday, Dec. 18-20

Dec. 18/1:00 PM/ Las Vegas, NV vs. Utah State University-Eastern @ Cannery Casino Women’s Basketball Tournament

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dec. 19/1:00 PM/ Las Vegas, NV vs. North Idaho College @ Cannery Casino Women’s Basketball Tournament

Dec. 20/2:00 PM/ Las Vegas, NV vs. College of Southern Nevada @ Cannery Casino Women’s Basketball Tournament