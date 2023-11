WWCC Sports Schedule Nov. 16-18

Here is a look at when and where all sports activities will be for the Mustangs for Nov. 16-18.

Wrestling

Saturday, Nov. 18 @ 9:00 a.m.

WWCC @ NEUNK Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, Nebraska

Men’s Basketball

Thursday, Nov. 16 @ TBA

WWCC @ College of Southern Nevada @ CSN Classic in Henderson, Nevada

Friday, Nov. 17 @ 6 p.m.

WWCC vs. Arizona Western College @ CSN Classic

Saturday, Nov. 18 @ 1 p.m.

WWCC vs. Yavapai College @ CSN Classic

Women’s Basketball

Saturday, Nov. 18 @ TBA

WWCC vs Northeastern Junior College @ Casper, Wyoming