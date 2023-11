WWCC Sports Schedule Nov. 21-25

Here is a look at when and where all sports activities will be for the Mustangs for Nov. 21-25.

Men’s Basketball

Tuesday, Nov. 21 @ 7 p.m.

Home vs. Western Nebraska CC

Friday, Nov. 24 @ 3 p.m.

WWCC vs. McCook CC @ Casper College Classic

Saturday, Nov. 25 @ 2 p.m.

WWCC vs. North Idaho College @ Casper College Classic

Women’s Basketball

Friday, Nov. 24 @ 1 p.m.

WWCC vs. Snow College @ Vista Auto Thanksgiving Classic

Saturday, Nov. 18 @ noon

WWCC vs. North Idaho College @ Vista Auto Thanksgiving Classic

Wrestling

No duel until December 7th