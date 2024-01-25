WWCC Takes Down Snow College

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling team defeated Snow College 40-4. The Mustangs now are 11-2 on the year and stay ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA. On the year, Western also has nine wrestlers ranked top five in the NJCAA in their weight class. Cody Phelps at 133 and Darion Johnson at 184 are both ranked first.

The Mustangs went on to win nine out of the 10 bouts today. Bridger Ricks, Phelps, Tristan Stafford, and Chris Lopez all won by tech falls. River Wardle and Johnson both won by major decision. Jayden Lutterell and Will Harmon won by decision. The final win of the night came from Payton Calico who won by forfeit.

Here are some more photos of the dual today.

This Friday and Saturday, the Mustangs compete in Powell for the Apodaco Duals.