WWCC to Host Award Winning Journalist Mark Jenkins

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College will host a talk by internationally known, award winning National Geographic journalist, Mark Jenkins on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 7 pm in room 1302.

Jenkins led a four-person-team of climbers from Wyoming on an expedition to Mount Sinai in November of last year, and promises a presentation “about an epic expedition to climb big rocks in a remote land; about Christian monks and Bedouin nomads; and about a place where tolerance is more powerful than terrorism.”

St. Catherine’s Monastery is the oldest continuously operating Christian monastery in the world, built in 565 A.D., found at the foot of Mount Sinai. According to the Old Testament, it is the site where Moses saw the burning bush, and the mountain he climbed to receive the Ten Commandments. The site is holy not only to Christians but to Jews and Muslims as well. Unlike other parts of the Middle East, these three religious sects have been living and working together in harmony for centuries.

Mark Jenkins is a Wyoming resident, who has traveled the world as an adventurer and writer. He is an internationally recognized author and journalist now working as a field staff writer for National Geographic and writer-in-residence for the University of Wyoming master’s degree program in creative writing. Jenkins has ascended some of the world’s tallest peaks, visited some of the last remote regions, and biked across continents.

“College and community members will remember, no doubt, several of Mark’s visits and presentations during recent years to Rock Springs, including those in which he spoke of scaling Mt. Everest, caving in Vietnam, and celebrating with the ‘last of the first skiers’ in Central Asia—just to name a few. Mark’s talks are always colorful and engaging. No one will want to miss yet another chance to benefit from his experience and expertise,” says Bruce Anderson, Associate Professor of Political Science at Western Wyoming Community College.

This visit is part of the Fall 2018 World to Wyoming Series with Mark Jenkins, sponsored by

UWYO’s Center for Global Studies, Western Wyoming Community College, the Wyoming

Humanities Council, and the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

This event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. For more information or for questions, please contact Bruce Anderson at banderson@westernwyoming.edu.