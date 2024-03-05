WWCC Women’s Basketball Team is Top Contender for Region IX Title

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College is heading to Casper March 14-16 for the Region IX Conference Tournament. They come in as the second seed in the north and will play the third seed out of the south. The third seed will be the winner of the Western Nebraska vs Trinidad game that is played this week.

The Lady Mustangs finished with a 9-3 Conference Record this year and beat two nationally ranked teams including #21 Casper College on the road. Casper is now 16th in the nation. That win over Casper on the road was their first home loss this year. Casper’s team also had not lost in over 50 conference games until this year. Including the win over Casper, WWCC did not lose a conference game on the road. Western has also shown great teamwork this year on multiple occasions. There were two games this year that the Lady Mustangs won while being down 16 points at halftime.

The Lady Mustangs have a strong roster this year with a few that stand out including Green River’s Kayde Strauss. She received Region IX Player of the Week one time this year and is one of the better shooters from three-point distance on the team. She shoots 32.5% from deep and averages 13.2 points per game. She also shoots 83.2% from the free-throw line.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Strauss is not the only Lady Mustang to win Player of the Week. Sierra Eddie has received it in two separate weeks and currently leads the conference in scoring with 17.5 points per game. She also started all games this year as a freshman.

Tamryn Blom is a sophomore who has been very good on the inside this year for Western. She is second in the Region IX in rebounds per game with nine. She also is averaging 14.4 points per game.