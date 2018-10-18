WWCC Wrestling Brings in former UFC Champ for All-Star/Alumni Dual

The third annual Alumni/All-Star dual vs the Western Wyoming Community College Mustang wrestling team will take place on Friday, October 26th in Rushmore Gymnasium. It will immediately follow the intrasquad dual that starts at 5pm.

The event is a fundraiser for the wrestling program and entry is FREE, although a donation is recommended.

Come and see former WWCC Wrestlers, Wyoming Cowboy greats, and an appearance by former UFC Champion Benson Henderson.

The Alumni/All-Star Team will be coached by Big John Rosas (2x All Star Dual alumnus. 2x WY state champ, HS All American, NCAA All American Football) and will include:

Benson Henderson – Phoenix, AZ. 2X All American, Former UFC World Champion, Bellator title contender. College teammate of coach Castillo at Dana College

Eric Wright – Green River, WY. Green River HS State Champ. WWCC Alumn. Former Green River Grappler. Coached by current coach Yoak, Hodges. HS teammate of Castillo

Nick Mamalis – Green River, WY. 3X State Champion for GRHS. Region champ/OW, National runner up for WWCC 2008. MMA veteran. Former Green River Grappler. Coached by current coaches Hodges and Castillo

Pat Garcia – Sandy, UT. WWCC National Runner-Up. Coached by current coach Rick Yoak while at WWCC

Dillon Karajanis – WWCC All American 2013, starter at CSUP. Current WWCC assistant coach. Coached by Castillo

Andy McCulley – Rock Springs, WY. 2x State Champ, 2x NCAA Qualifier. #16 career wins list at UW, 104. Former WWCC assistant coach. Former Top of the Rock wrestler. UW All-Decade team member

Mike Hamel – Phoenix, AZ. 2x AZ Champ NCAA All American, Former Green River Grappler. Roommates and teammates with Andy McCulley at UW

Ross Taylor – Orem, UT. UT state Champ, WWCC All American 2013. 2 year starter at UVU. Coached by Castillo

Shawn Seppala – Rock Springs, WY. WWCC National Qualifier. 2 year starter at Western State. Coached by Castillo

Adam Fager – Layton, UT. 2X UT State Champ. 2x NCAA Qualifier at UVU. Brother of former WWCC All Americans John & Noah Fager. Coached Landon Brown and Dalton Stutzman in HS

This lineup of all-star and alumni is loaded with talent and experience and should prove to be an exciting and tremendous challenge to for Coach Castillo and the Mustangs! Come out and support a great fundraiser!!

The 2017-18 season was a record-breaking year for the Mustangs, which saw a regular season dual record of 10-1 with the only loss coming to the eventual National Champions. The Mustangs earned a school best 3rd place at the NWCA National Duals in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Western won their first ever District Championship crowning six champions including the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler (Connor Kirkland) and the Coach of the Year (Castillo). At the National Championships in Council Bluffs, IA, the Mustangs had five All Americans (Jaxon Cole 3rd, Jake Thompson 7th, and Matt Hebel 8th) which included two National Champions (Ken Astle and Wade French) with a record 99.5 points to earn a 4th place finish. Ken Astle was also named the Earnest B. Gould NJCAA National Wrestler of the Year.

The 2018-19 season will lean on a very strong retuning core led by returners, All- American, Jaxon Cole (3rd at NJCAA’s), Jake Thompson (7th at NJCAA’s), returning District Champ and OW, Connor Kirkland, District Champ, Tucker Tomlinson, and 2016 National Qualifier, Samuel Freeman, who redshirted last season. Also returning are redshirts Joey Revelli, and Landon Brown. Academic All American, Kedric Coonis also returns but will redshirt this year.

The Mustangs have a very strong recruiting class which includes some of the top wrestlers in region and the nation. Newcomers include, Dalton Stutzman, Layton UT., who was the 14th nationally ranked senior 113lber in the class of 2017, 2X WY State Champ, Dane Waldron from Star Valley, 4X State Champ, Zac Musselman, from Monitcello, UT, Utah state placer, Dylan Chavez, from Herriman HS, 3X UT state champ and Fargo All American, Kyle Evans from Beaver, who was ranked the 27th senior nationally in 2016, UT State Champ Anthony Herrera from Stansbury HS, WY State Champ Trevor Clark, from Star Valley HS, 3X UT State Champ, Kaygen Canfield from Bear River HS, Nevada State Champ Sven Pickens from Ely, 2X UT State Champ Jace Anderson, from North Summit HS, NV State Champ and transfer from defending NJCAA Champs, NEO, Trevor Van Vliet, from Moapa Valley HS, 2X Idaho State Champ and the 25th nationally ranked senior in the class of 2016, Jared Bird, from Bonneville HS, and UT State Champ, Wyatt Monroe, from Payson HS.

The Mustangs will begin the season with the Intrasquad/All Star Dual on October, 26th and then host national powerhouse, Clackamas Community College, unbeaten in their last 37 dual meets on November 1st in Rushmore Gymnasium at 7:30pm.