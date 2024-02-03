WWCC Wrestling Takes Down Otero Junior College

ROCK SPRINGS – The No. 1 NJCAA-ranked Mustangs hosted Otero Junior College today for their first dual of the week. The defending champions would win in front of their home crowd 52-3 and are now 13-3 on the year.

The Mustangs would have four wrestlers who won by pin. Bridger Ricks at 125 pounds pinned Elijah Montalvan. Ricks is ranked second in the NJCAA at his weight as a sophomore. NJCAA’s fifth-ranked 141-pounder, River Wardle of Western, pinned Joe Zamora as well.

The final Mustangs that won by pinfall were Jayden Luttrell and Dmarian Lopez. Luttrell is the fifth-ranked 165-pounder in the NJCAA. Lopez is the second-ranked NJCAA ranked 285-pounder as a Freshman.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Here are some pictures of the dual.

Coming Up

WWCC wrestles in Pinedale for the Trinidad State Junior College Dual tomorrow at 6 p.m.