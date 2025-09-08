WY-TOPP, CTE Expansion Bid on Green River School Board Meeting Agenda

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will hear about how well the district performed on last year’s ACT and WY-TOPP tests Tuesday night.

The results of last year’s WY-TOPP and ACT testing are in and all Green River Schools performance levels are meeting or exceeding expectations set by the Wyoming Department of Education. Harrison Elementary school had the best results, exceeding all expectations on math, english language arts, and science. The full results for each school will be gone over at this Tuesday’s meeting.

A bid by QC10 Architects from Sheridan for a $30,090 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program Expansion will be up for approval this Tuesday. The bid amount includes $3,000 in reinbursables.

According to board documents, the facilities committee decided to support QC10’s bid instead of a lower bid by Rock Springs-based Plan One Architects. The Plan One bid totaled $21,860. The committee’s decision was based on QC10 providing more comprehensive details and a wider range of concepts.

The board meeting will take place at Central Administration Building at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. The full agenda can be found here and the meeting will streamed on the district’s YouTube channel