WY-TOPP, Jae Foundation Presentations Set for Monday School Board Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — Results from last year’s WY-TOPP test will be presented to the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees Monday evening.

The Wyoming Department of Education released the results of the WY-TOPP tests late last month and while the district admits improvements need to be made in math scores, progress has been seen in English language arts and science proficiency scores, with the district having the highest proficiency scores amongst large districts within Wyoming. The presentation will focus on the scores, as well as its progress goals and highlights.

A second presentation about the Jae Foundation is also scheduled. The foundation seeks to raise awareness of mental health issues and encourages students to initiate “boot checks” with one another to start a conversation about how they’re feeling. The foundation is known for purchasing a set of cowboy boots for each high school student to provide a physical reminder that they are valued and they have a community supporting them.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The board is also poised to act on an amended policy involving public comment at meetings.

The board will also go into an executive session to discuss legal and personnel issues.

The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The meeting, aside from the executive session, is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.