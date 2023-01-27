WYDOT and WHP Expect Extended I-80 Closure

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are expecting an extended closure of over 14 hours for Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in both directions due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility.

Maintenance crews are reporting visibility of less than 50 feet in some areas, slick roads, blowing and drifting snow caused by high winds. Currently I-80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Rock Springs, and westbound between Laramie and Rock Springs. Rolling closures are in effect on I-80 eastbound between Evanston and Rock Springs and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie.

WYDOT and the Highway Patrol are asking local residents and business owners to help spread the message about the dangerous conditions and the extended closures on Interstate 80 and to help remind all drivers – local and interstate- to not park on the on ramps, or at the closure gates. Parking on the interstate at the closure gates impedes maintenance activities and delays the road opening. Drivers can check Wyoming’s road and travel information at www.wyoroad.info for opening times and sign up for text alerts for opening notifications.

Truck parking is available in Rock Springs at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, at 3320 Yellowstone Road.

Rolling closures have extended out across the state to help provide goods and services to stranded travelers. More information about rolling closures can be found here.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and road closures.