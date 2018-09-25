WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol to Close US 189/191 Today at 10am

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will be closing US 189/191 today at 10 a.m. to allow for fire prevention operations. The highway will be closed for most of the day. Crews will re-evaluate conditions this afternoon to make a decision on whether or not to open the road.

The Roosevelt wildfire near Jackson has grown to 48,348 acres as of about 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24. Emergency responders have contained about 22 percent of that wildfire. The fire started on Sept. 15.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WYDOT already had to temporarily close US 189/191 on Sunday after the fire burned land about a quarter mile near the highway.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation and open the road will safe to do so.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.