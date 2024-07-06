WYDOT Announces Bridge Closure on Jamestown Road

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will be closing access to the bridge over the Green River on WYO 374, the Jamestown Road, for bridge repair work July 9.

Variable message boards have been installed warning drivers of the upcoming closure. Residents and motorists wishing to access west of the bridge will have to detour on Interstate 80 using Exit 85, near the Love’s Travel Stop. The east side of the bridge closure will be accessible from Green River or by using Exit 89 on I-80.

The closure is expected to last roughly three months while crews replace the bridge deck.

The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation job. The completion date for the work is Oct. 31, 2024.