WYDOT Announces Spring Construction in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has began mobilizing construction crews for several jobs in the county

Green River Tunnels

Concrete barriers and glare shields were installed in the westbound tunnel this week and starting March 30, traffic will be switched to head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel. Over the coming months crews will be installing new conduit and lighting. The work is expected to be completed around the end of June.

Uinta Drive UPRR Bridge in Green River

WYDOT will be finishing work in a district-wide bridge rehabilitation project from last year. That work includes repairing the expansion devices on the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad on Uinta Drive in Green River. Crews will work on March 30 and 31. Drivers will see a single lane closure each day will work is underway.

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“Many people know this spot, where you drive over the metal expansion pieces and you hear a loud clank. We are going to get that fixed,” District 3 Construction Engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

Rock Springs Belt Loop

The second phase of the work on concrete slab repairs on Wyoming State Highway 376 will start on April 1. Work on the first section between Blair Avenue to Walnut Street was completed earlier this month. The second phase work will take place between Walnut Street and Stable Lane and will last an estimated 20 days.

Interstate 80 Near Patrick Draw

Starting April 1, WYDOT will be switching I-80 traffic to head-to-head in the westbound lanes from mile marker 141 to 155 near Patrick Draw for pavement rehabilitation. The work will include milling and paving and the completion date is set for Oct. 31. The eastbound Bitter Creek Rest Area will be closed not accessible for the duration of the work.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to put their phone down, be aware of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.