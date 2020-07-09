WYDOT Announces Upcoming Road Construction Projects

RAWLINS — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are beginning paving operations this week in various locations around Carbon County.

Crews have started portions of Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain between mile markers 249-255.

Starting on or around July 15, crews will be working on portions of I-80 through Rawlins at mile markers 206, 219 and 234 eastbound as well as 209 and 219 westbound.

Crews may also be working on off- and on-ramps during this portion of the project.

The following week, crews will be in Saratoga paving along portions of WYO 70 near mile markers 48-49, after which they will move on to portions WYO 130/230 around mile markers 6-8.

To wrap up the paving project, crews will be in Medicine Bow around July 29 to pave mile markers 248-250 on U.S. 30.

Lane closures, ramp closures, flaggers and other traffic control measures are likely to be in place. Motorists should stay alert, slow down and be prepared for potentia delays through these areas over the next few weeks.

The overall project is expected to be complete around August 3. All paving schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.

Please note operations are paused Friday-Sunday, but traffic control devices may still be in place.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.

Follow District 1 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wydot1 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wydot1.