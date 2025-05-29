WYDOT Approves Bid for Green River Tunnel

With westbound traffic rerouted to the eastbound I-80 tunnel, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is focusing its attention on repairing and cleaning the westbound tunnel. WYDOT image.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation approved a bid for work on the Green River Tunnel with Debernardi Construction Co. Tuesday, May 27.

Debernardi Construction Co. of Rock Springs was awarded the bid for concrete pavement repair, complete removal of the lighting system, and media blasting of the lining of the westbound tunnel. Debernardi Construction bid $753,550 for the project compared to the engineer’s estimate of $991,744.25. There will be additional projects in the future to repair the tunnel lining and tunnel joints.

Hydro demolition will be used on the tunnel liner before the concrete is replaced. The WYDOT commissioners want the repairs completed before winter, with the project expected to begin in July.

It will take between 14 and 16 weeks to receive the lighting fixtures for the tunnel lighting. The lighting systems were approved for $1,035,984. The installation of the lighting is expected to take several weeks. A second bidding will be held in June for electrical work to complete the lighting systems.

On February 14, a multi-vehicle crash occurred within the westbound tunnel. There were 26 vehicles in the crash: 10 passenger vehicles and 16 commercial. A total of eight vehicles were destroyed. Clean Harbors was hired on March 16 to clean the tunnel and finished on April 6, with inspections completed on April 7 by WYDOT to assess the tunnel damage.