WYDOT Approves Project Contracts in Sweetwater County

CHEYENNE – Sweetwater County residents will see work on Interstate 80 following the approval of nearly $4.11 million in Wyoming Department of Transportation projects during the state transportation commission’s meeting Sept. 19.

Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. was awarded a $142,318 bid for a road closure systems project involving electrical work, traffic control and signage work on I-80 in Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

Also, Jackson-based Evans Construction Company was awarded a $2.25 million bid for a project involving salt and sand stockpiling work at various locations within Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is March 31, 2025.

According to the agency, almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.