WYDOT Awards $31 Million in Sweetwater County Project Bids

CHEYENNE – A couple of Wyoming Department of Transportation Projects in Sweetwater County were funded in a December round of contract awards the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Dec. 19. In total, the commission awarded more than $31 million in project bids focused within the county.

The commission awarded a $30.12 million bid to Kilgore Companies LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis Inc., of Rock Springs for a bridge rehabilitation project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control and guardrail work on approximately 10.8 miles of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in Sweetwater County. The project’s completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

A second award went to DeBernardi Construction Company Inc., of Rock Springs. The company was awarded a $1.43 million bid for a bridge replacement project involving structure work, asphalt paving, traffic control and sidewalk and curb and gutter work at the structure over the Bitter Creek on N Street in Rock Springs. The project’s completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.