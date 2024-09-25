WYDOT Begins Bridge Repairs on South Side Belt Loop Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will be making repairs to the underside of the bridge over Wyoming State Highway 430 on the South Side Belt Loop in Rock Springs. Crews will begin work Sept. 26.

While the work is underway, traffic will be controlled with a temporary signal, with alternating traffic over the bridge. Traffic under the bridge on WYO 430 will be open to two-way travel at all times since the majority of the work will take place on the west abutment. The work and traffic control is expected to take between three and four weeks to complete.

The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation project, which included the bridge on WYO 374 over the Green River in Jamestown. With the work concluded on WYO 374, crews have moved onto the repairs to the bridge on the South Belt Loop. The contract completion date for all the work is set for Oct. 31. The scope of work for the district wide project involves structure rehab, traffic control, asphalt paving, and guardrail work at various locations in WYDOT’s District 3.

WYDOT wants to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phones down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at: https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.