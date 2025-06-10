WYDOT Begins Chip Area Sealing Work Monday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Geneva Rock will be conducting chip seal work in several areas beginning on Monday. Crews will be working in three different areas over the next two months. The work is scheduled for completion at the end of July.

WYO 414 Bridger Valley area

Crews will begin work on Wyoming State Highway 414 between Mountain View and Lonetree, from mile marker 110 to 120. The work should last three to four days.

WYO 240 Kemmerer area

Crews will then move to Wyoming State Highway 240 near Opal from mile marker 0 to 12. The work is estimated to begin on June 14, and will last three to four days.

WYO 372 County line area

Following the work on WYO 414 and WYO 240, crews be chip sealing on Wyoming State Highway 372 near the intersection with WYO 28, the Farson Cutoff Road, to the intersection with US 189, from mile marker 26 to 48. The work should take roughly a week. Once chip sealing operations are complete, crews will then fog seal WYO 372. This work should take roughly a week.

Photo courtesy of WYDOT.

Crews will then return to WYO 240 and WYO 414 respectively for fog sealing operations, which is scheduled for two to three days at each location.

Traffic will be carried through all the work areas at reduced speeds using flagger and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions in order to reduce the possibility of a cracked windshield. Chip seal work is necessary to help prolong the lifespan of a pavement and keep drivers safer.

WYDOT also reminds drivers to remember to be cautious of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.