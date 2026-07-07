WYDOT Begins Flaming Gorge Way Work Monday

GREEN RIVER — Concrete repairs on Flaming Gorge Way will start Monday according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT and crews from DeBernardi Construction will work for about a week, with completion scheduled for July 17, though weather may impact that plan. Drivers will be detoured around the project area on North 1st West and North 3rd West.

“There are some asphalt patches that are in rough shape, and we are going to start replacing those with concrete. Residents will be able to access the area, but the road will be closed to through traffic,” WYDOT Resident Engineer Brad McCullough said.

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The project is part of a district-wide concrete slab replacement project that was awarded in November of 2025.