WYDOT Begins Work on Wyo. 530 in Green River

WYDOT Begins Work on Wyo. 530 in Green River

Drivers are being told to expect lower speeds and lane restrictions on Wyoming 530 in Green River June 25-26. WYDOT photo.

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming State Highway 530 on the south end of Green River is getting some attention from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

WYDOT and crews from Lewis and Lewis, Inc. will be milling and paving sections of the road Thursday and Friday. Drivers are told to expect lane reductions and reduced speed limits in the work area. 

The work is part of a district-wide roadway patching project in various locations in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties. The completion date for the project is Oct. 31.

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