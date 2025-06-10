WYDOT Cautions Residents About Scams

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation warns the public about ongoing text-based scams targeting residents.

At least two scams have posed as WYDOT to try and trick residents into clicking or tapping a link to a spoofed version of the WYDOT website. The scammers use varying language, but ultimately threaten an immediate loss of driver privileges if action isn’t taken on unpaid citations or toll bills.

WYDOT does not contact customers through this media and have given a list of red flags to look for:

If it’s from a foreign phone number: WYDOT does not use foreign call/text services of any kind.

If it says 'The DMV': WYDOT doesn't call itself a DMV and all communications involving driver licenses from WYDOT are from Driver Services.

WDOT does not offer any option to pay citations online: All citations are handled through the court system independent of WYDOT.

Wyoming has no toll roads: WYDOT will not contact you about unpaid tolls in other jurisdictions.

Generally, WYDOT will not contact you unsolicited: Any unexpected call or text claiming to be from WYDOT should be scrutinized. Driver license renewals, specialty plate renewals, and other WYDOT business is most often conducted via mail (or email if first prompted by the customer.)

Call WYDOT to double check the message you’ve received when in doubt. If an individual has clicked on links in a scam text, WYDOT recommends using a different device to change all passwords and to reach out to their bank through a trusted phone number.