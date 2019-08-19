WYDOT Closes Roadway Under Bridge Near Superior

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing a section of roadway underneath the bridge at the WYO 371 Superior Road and Interstate 80 interchange this coming Monday, Aug. 19, through Tuesday, Aug. 20.

WYDOT, along with contract crews Kilgore Companies doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. and DeBernardi Construction Company, will be setting girders on the bridge at the interchange. For the safety of the work crews and the traveling public, the work cannot take place under traffic and the roadway underneath the bridge will have to be closed.

Work began this morning and will last roughly two days. During the evening hours, traffic will be able to access the road under the bridge. Drivers may be directed to access Interstate 80 and/or Superior by way of the Point of Rocks exit at milepost 130 or the Airport exit at milepost 111 and travel on the I-80 service roads.

However, traffic heading to Rock Springs from Superior will not be affected.



WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.