WYDOT Driver Services Offices to Temporarily Close Next Week

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s driver services offices throughout the state will close starting next week.

WYDOT said the offices will close 30 minutes early starting Friday, Oct. 16 and remain closed through the following Monday. During that time, WYDOT will install new software and convert data to its new systems.

“Although all locations will be closed, employees will be working on the software installation and data migration process,” Misty Zimmerman, the driver services program manager said. “Some employees will even be working through the weekend to minimize the amount of time the offices had to be closed to the public.”

Zimmerman said WYDOT is retiring its current drivers license software system after almost 40 years. She said the new system being installed comes after years of planning.

The offices will reopen Oct. 21.