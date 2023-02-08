WYDOT Extends N Street Bridge Closure

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting daytime access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week.

ROCK SPRINGS — The daytime closure of the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center will continue through tomorrow and again next week on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15.

Crews have run into some unexpected setbacks with drilling. The routine inspection work was initially scheduled to be completed today, but has been extended. Crews will continue the closure of the bridge through tomorrow, but will open access through the weekend until Tuesday. All work schedules are tentative and weather dependent.

As before, if weather conditions deteriorate next week, the rest of the work may again have to be rescheduled.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

During the closures, residents of the area and local traffic will be able to access the surrounding neighborhoods and driveways, but through traffic is advised to find an alternate route or detour to Pearl Street.

For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.