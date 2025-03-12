WYDOT Focuses on Cleaning Westbound I-80 Tunnel After Rerouting Traffic Tuesday

With westbound traffic rerouted to the eastbound I-80 tunnel, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is focusing its attention on repairing and cleaning the westbound tunnel. WYDOT image.

GREEN RIVER –– The Wyoming Department of Transportation is turning its attention to the westbound tunnels after shifting westbound traffic back through the eastbound tunnel Tuesday. Repairs are expected to begin this summer.

“We are now focused on cleaning the westbound tunnel and then putting together a plan for repairs,” WYDOT District Engineer John Eddins said.

WYDOT has contracted Clean Harbors, an environmental and industrial service company, to conduct the clean-up and disposal work in the westbound tunnel. WYDOT is working with the company to begin the work as soon as possible.

“We should have the westbound tunnel evaluated soon and a project for repairs underway this summer. It’s our goal to have traffic moving again in both tunnels before this next winter season,” Eddins said.

Crews instituted a new 8 ft. 6-inch width restriction on Interstate 80 traffic through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel

Work continues at the site with operations involving clean-up in the westbound tunnel, so drivers are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.