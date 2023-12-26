WYDOT Funds Regional Road Projects Dec. 21

CHEYENNE – Area residents will see the Wyoming Department of Transportation initiating new projects in the region after the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $36.4 million in construction projects Dec. 21.

According to WYDOT, a $4.8 million bid was awarded to pave 6.9 miles of U.S. 191 between Farson and Pinedale in Sweetwater County. That contract was awarded to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Company from Worland and has a completion date of June 30, 2025.

A second project focused on roads leading from Farson was also awarded to McGarvin-Moberly Construction for $3.9 million. That project involves milling, leveling, asphalt paving, traffic control, grading, and other work on 6.9 miles of Wyoming Highway 28 between Farson and Lander in Fremont County. The completion of that project is listed as Oct. 31, 2024. This project is being funded almost entirely through state money.

A project at various locations in Lincoln and Sublette Counties was awarded to Idaho-based H-K Contractors Inc. The $1.8 million project focuses on chip seal, traffic control and other work in the two counties. The completion date is set for Aug. 31, 2024.

WYDOT notes almost all of the projects were awarded to the lowest bid.