WYDOT Heads Into Winter with Shortage in Snowplow Drivers

SWEETWATER COUNTY — This Thanksgiving holiday has given Wyoming a taste of the weather and road conditions to come this winter season, and we’ll be heading into the next several months with a shortage in snowplow drivers.

As of Monday, Nov. 20, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is down 43 permanent maintenance employees statewide. Four of those open permanent positions are in Rock Springs and cover Sweetwater County, according to Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT District 3 Public Relations Specialist.

“WYDOT has 410 maintenance workers currently employed across the state. Of those, we have roughly 10 maintenance workers employed that cover most of the Sweetwater County area. WYDOT also hires temporary plow drivers to assist in winter operations every year. Currently, we have 22 open temporary plow driver positions statewide with 8 of those positions being in southwest Wyoming,” Harsha told SweetwaterNOW.

Working as a snowplow driver, especially in Wyoming, is a difficult and dangerous job, Harsha said. “I am very proud of the work they do serving the people of Wyoming, as well as providing services to those who travel across our great state.”

Harsha said that while there is concern regarding the vacancies in the maintenance workers, WYDOT has contingency plans in place to try and address the issue of manpower.

“Of course, there is always a concern heading into winter with an unfilled crew for any our locations,” Harsha said. “First and foremost, WYDOT adheres to a priority maintenance plan, which prioritizes maintenance operations on state routes. Additionally, every year WYDOT hires temporary snowplow drivers to assist in filling in for major storms. These drivers could be former employees who have retired, or CDL workers looking for part time work.”

The priority maintenance plan classifies roads as highways as anywhere from “high volume” to “not plowed by WYDOT.” Interstate 80 from the Nebraska state line to the Utah state line is classified as high volume, which means crews will work up to 20-24 hours a day with a goal of maintaining a bare roadway for driving safely at reasonable speeds.

“Drivers in Sweetwater County may see some impacts this winter due to worker shortages at WYDOT. This may mean some secondary routes may not be cleared immediately during storms. Our drivers must adhere to the priority plan. This means the majority of WYDOT’s resources are dominated by Interstate 80 during winter events,” Harsha said.

To ensure roadways are cleared, WYDOT will also have other WYDOT crews help out with winter operations, or maintenance crews will travel to help out in other areas of the state.

“Our maintenance crews across the state will also mobilize and assist other crews during storms when needed. A great example of that was last winter, when storms were pounding the southeastern portion of the state, many northern crews traveled down to Interstate 80 to plow snow when their areas were cleared, or not affected by the storm,” Harsha said. “When needed, our summer striping crews (the guys who paint the lines on the road) or even sometimes our engineering crews will assist in winter operations.”

While WYDOT will move crews around and prioritize certain areas to ensure roads are plowed, sometimes they must wait storms out. This means there are times when roads must be closed.

“WYDOT’s maintenance forces have a big job to do in Wyoming. Wyoming has some of the most severe winter road conditions in the country, due to the wind, temperatures and altitude. There are times, due to the wind, that roads may be impassable because of white out conditions and visibility issues caused by whipping winds and snow accumulation. In these rare cases, there really isn’t much the crews can do, other than wait for the wind to die down. Motorists should be prepared for potential closures and make sure to check road conditions, closures and alerts,” Harsha said.

Harsha said that WYDOT offers drivers several different ways to stay informed during winter storms, including their informational website wyoroads.info, which also offers drivers the option to receive text alerts on closure information. Drivers can also download the WYDOT app to get all the same information that’s on the website. Drivers can even sign up to travel on dry road closures with the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program. “I highly recommend drivers who travel outside of town for work to sign up for this program,” Harsha said.