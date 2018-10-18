WYDOT Hiring Heavy Mechanic

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming.
WYDOT is currently seeking a Heavy Mechanic located in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Apply online HERE
Heavy Mechanic – Rock Springs
TDHM06-09275 Department of Transportation
Position Description
Under direct supervision, performs a variety of maintenance and repair tasks with automotive equipment on heavy-duty vehicles, including diesel and gasoline engine overhauls and tune- ups, brakes, steering, transmission or hydraulic repair.
Preference will be given to applicants who have successfully completed any equipment certification exams.
- Hiring Range: $17.09 – $21.36 Hourly
Open Until Filled.
EEO/ADA Employer.
For more information or to apply online, go HERE
Or submit an official application to:
A&I Human Resources Division,
Emerson Building,
2001 Capitol Avenue,
Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,
Phone: (307) 777-7188
Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.