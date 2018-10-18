WYDOT Hiring Heavy Mechanic

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming.

WYDOT is currently seeking a Heavy Mechanic located in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Apply online HERE

Heavy Mechanic – Rock Springs

TDHM06-09275 Department of Transportation

Position Description

Under direct supervision, performs a variety of maintenance and repair tasks with automotive equipment on heavy-duty vehicles, including diesel and gasoline engine overhauls and tune- ups, brakes, steering, transmission or hydraulic repair.

Preference will be given to applicants who have successfully completed any equipment certification exams.

Hiring Range: $17.09 – $21.36 Hourly

Open Until Filled.

EEO/ADA Employer.

For more information or to apply online, go HERE

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

