WYDOT Hiring Technical Operator Technician II in Rock Springs

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has an immediate opening for a Technical Operator Technician II in Rock Springs.

Apply online HERE

Technical Operator Technician II – Rock Springs

TNTO07-09876 Department of Transportation

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming.

WYDOT is currently seeking a Technical Operator Technician II in Rock Springs, Wyoming to assist traffic operations lead technician with installation and maintenance of all electrical and electronic devices within the district.

Hiring Range: $18.54 – $23.18 Hourly

EEO/ADA Employer.

For more information or to apply online, go HERE

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division,

Emerson Building,

2001 Capitol Avenue,

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060,

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.