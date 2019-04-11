WYDOT Hiring Temporary Signing Technician in Rock Springs

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming.

WYDOT is currently seeking a Temporary Signing Technician in Rock Springs, Wyoming to assist the traffic department in highway sign installations for the district.

Apply online HERE

Temporary Signing Technician – Rock Springs

ATTP99-08915 Department of Transportation

As a Temporary Signing Technician, you will be responsible for:

  • Assisting traffic crews with general maintenance operations.

Traffic crews work four 10-hour days per week.

Subject to 24 hour call out in the event of an emergency.

This is an entry level position that requires no prior training or experience.

  • Hiring Range: $15.56 Hourly

For more information or to apply online go to:

http://agency.governmentjobs.com/wyoming/default.cfm

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division, Emerson Building
2001 Capitol Avenue
Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

Open Until Filled. EEO/ADA Employer.

