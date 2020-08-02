WYDOT Hosts Virtual Meeting to Gather Input on Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is hosting a self-guided online public meeting for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The online meeting runs through August 14, 2020. During this timeframe, you can participate from the comfort of your own home at any time that is convenient for you.

The online meeting can be accessed 24/7 at www.wySTIPmeeting.com.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Topics include:

· Program overview

· Information on funding

· Timeline of the process

· Details on 900+ statewide transportation improvements

Take your time reading through the information, and be sure to provide your input. The meeting features a series of survey questions and the opportunity to comment on existing projects. You can also let us know what projects might be missing on our interactive comment map. Or simply submit a general comment or question that we will respond to within 24 hours.

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2021-2026 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project.

The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.

For more information, email the project team at info@wystip.com or visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP.