WYDOT Offers Bonuses to Attract Workers

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is attempting to sweeten the deal and entice more people to apply for open positions through a sign-on bonus.

WYDOT announced it will offer $2,000 sign-on bonuses for all permanent positions within the agency. Stephanie Harsha, the senior public relations specialist for WYDOT District 3 in Rock Springs said it was the first time in the 12 years she has worked for the agency that it has offered a sign-on bonus. WYDOT hopes the bonus helps it compete with industry and local government.

“We have to compete with local industry, as well as city and state government,” she said.

Harsha said WYDOT also offers part time and temporary positions to accommodate people who aren’t looking for full time employment as well, however, the sign-on bonus is only for full time hires.

Harsha said the agency is in better shape than it was previously, but still has multiple maintenance positions open and are seeking people with commercial drivers licenses to apply and help with winter road maintenance. The agency also has some engineering openings as well.

“We do need to fill a few more positions,” she said.

WYDOT is heading into the winter travel season short on plow drivers and the bonus also serves as a means of filling that gap. A shortage of plow drivers can result in other impacts such as secondary roads not being cleared because they’re working to keep the state’s interstates open, which are a priority for the department.

“We recognize the importance of attracting skilled and dedicated individuals to join our team,” Taylor Rossetti, Support Services Administrator at WYDOT said. “This hiring bonus is a testament to our commitment to building a strong workforce that can meet the challenges and demands of our ever-evolving transportation landscape.”