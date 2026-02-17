WYDOT Plans to Resume Tunnel Work in April

A portion of the full lighting installation has been installed in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel. Photo courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

GREEN RIVER — Work will resume in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel in April and should be completed by the end of June according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT District 3’s public relations specialist, said work crews will resume work in the tunnel to finish installing its lighting system. The lighting system was damaged during the Valentine’s Day crashes and fire last year. She said weather permitting, residents will see the crews during the first week of April. She said when work begins, the eastbound tunnel will be converted to handle head-to-head traffic, with concrete barriers in place to separate traffic.

Harsha said the project is expected to end by late June and said WYDOT is committed to having traffic utilize I-80 during Flaming Gorge Days because the department recognizes the event’s significance to Green River.