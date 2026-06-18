WYDOT Plans to Wrap Up I-80 Tunnel Work Next Week

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Casper Electric are nearing the end of the repairs for the Green River westbound tunnel.

Crews are currently working on the last of the electrical work for the newly installed lights in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel outside of Green River and will be testing the new infrastructure this June 22-23. Following the testing, contractors will work quickly to remove the concrete barrier in the eastbound tunnel June 24-25.

“This means we will have eastbound traffic moving through Green River on Wednesday and Thursday for the concrete barrier removal, just before Flaming Gorge Days,” WYDOT District 3 Maintenance Engineer Clint Lockman said.

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To remove all the concrete barriers as quickly as possible, crews will be working during daylight hours, likely from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should expect to see eastbound interstate traffic routed through Green River during that time.

WYDOT and contract crews have committed to avoiding running interstate traffic through Green River during Flaming Gorge Days, barring any unavoidable emergencies, to avoid conflicts with any ongoing community activities.

“If crews are unable to remove all the concrete barriers before Friday, we will put traffic back onto the interstate and return the following week to finish the work. But I’m confident that they can get all the concrete barriers removed in those two days. We just needed to make sure we have a contingency plan to avoid any conflicts with Flaming Gorge Days,” Lockman said.

Once the westbound tunnel is reopened and the traffic control barrier is removed from the eastbound tunnel, both tunnels will resume normal operations and speeds.

Once the repairs are complete, WYDOT will focus on advancing a new project to add improvements and enhance safety in both the eastbound and westbound tunnels. The project will focus on upgraded lighting in the eastbound tunnel, upgraded signage and traffic control devices such as variable speed limit and dynamic message signage, as well as upgrades to emergency communication systems and installation of a new dry pipe system for fire suppression.

WYDOT is actively seeking a federal grant for the project, and if awarded, the project could go out for bid next year. However, if WYDOT is unsuccessful in receiving a grant, the project will be pushed back until 2029.