WYDOT: Prolonged Road Closures Possible With Incoming Snow Storm

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the slow-moving snow storm making its way across Wyoming, Wyomingites should prepared for “prolonged road closures” in some areas of the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“A large and slow moving winter storm will bring prolonged high to extreme road impacts to Wyoming and the region,” WYDOT states in a video this morning.

Blizzard conditions are likely on Interstate 90, Interstate 25, and central and eastern portions of Interstate 80. Blowing snow and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are also anticipated. These impacts may last through Friday as the storm makes its way in and out of the state.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Prolonged road closures are possible,” WYDOT stated.

Moderate to heavy snow will fall in portions of Wyoming Tuesday through Wednesday. Some areas of the state will still be impacted Thursday as well.

To review the entire WYDOT impact statement, see the video below. For up-to-date road conditions, click here.