WYDOT Returns To Finish Work On Green River Tunnel

The eastbound Green River in fall of 2025 with concrete barrier and glare shields. Photo courtesy of WYDOT.

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound tunnel on Interstate 80 in preparation for head-to-head traffic beginning March 23. The closure will allow crews to install concrete barriers and glare shields for the duration of the work.

The closure will take three days and during that time traffic will be rerouted onto Flaming Gorge Way. The eastbound ramp on the west end of Green River will also be closed to traffic. Crews will work from roughly 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get the barriers in place.

“We will do our best to get this work done as quickly as possible, and limit the impacts to the community,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

Once the concrete barriers are erected, traffic will move back to I-80 until March 30. On March 30, traffic will be switched to head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel, to allows crews to finish work in the westbound tunnel. Over the next few months, crews will be installing new conduit and lighting in the westbound tunnel. The work is scheduled for completion at the end of June.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. WYDOT is committed to providing the public with update information as work progresses.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit www.wyoroad.info.