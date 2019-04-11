WYDOT Seeking Temporary Signal Technician

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is an agency committed to providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system for the State of Wyoming.

WYDOT is currently seeking two Temporary Signal Technicians in Rock Springs, Wyoming to assist the traffic department in electrical operations for the district.

Apply Online Here

Temporary Signal Technician – Rock Springs

ATTP99-10366 Department of Transportation

As a Temporary Signal Technician you will:

Assist traffic crews with general maintenance operations.

Traffic crews work four 10-hour days per week.

Subject to 24 hour call out in the event of an emergency.

This is an entry level position that requires no prior training or experience.

Hiring Range: $15.56 Hourly

For more information or to apply online go to:

http://agency.governmentjobs.com/wyoming/default.cfm

Or submit an official application to:

A&I Human Resources Division, Emerson Building

2001 Capitol Avenue

Cheyenne, WY 82002-0060

Phone: (307) 777-7188

Fax (307)777-6562 along with transcripts of any relevant course work.

Open Until Filled. EEO/ADA Employer.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.