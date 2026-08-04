WYDOT Seeks Input on Future Projects List

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is seeking comments for its draft 2027 State Transportation Improvement Projects list.

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT’s Senior Public Relations Specialist, said the document is a road map for future projects based on cost and need. While many of the projects focus on road repair and construction, the STIP also outlines airport improvements, transit projects and work through the Public Safety Communications Commission. Residents can view the proposed projects and a map detailing where those projects will take place, as well as suggest projects.

Harsha described the STIP list as a living document, with planned projects being moved up or postponed. A final STIP list is approved yearly, with updates made each month. One local project she cited as having moved up in priority is the light replacement work in the eastbound Interstate 80 tunnel outside of Green River, which now includes the installation of a fire suppression system in both tunnels. Harsha said the project will take place next year.

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Harsha also said it’s a good time for local governments to review any work they could do with WYDOT.

“It’s a good time for counties and towns to look at it to team up on jobs,” she said.

Residents can submit their comments by email or by mail to 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82009. The deadline for receiving draft STIP comments is Sept. 1.