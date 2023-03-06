WYDOT Snowplow Hit by Commercial Truck on I80 near Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — A Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) snowplow operator sustained minor injuries after the snowplow he was driving was struck by a semi truck Sunday morning.

On March 5 at 9:07 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) was notified of a snowplow collision. A WYDOT snowplow was removing snow from the roadway near milepost 125 on Interstate 80 when it was hit by a commercial vehicle. The commercial truck driver was trying to pass another car in the left lane and collided with the back of the snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median.

“The snowplow driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with minor injuries from the crash,” the release states.

The commercial truck driver was issued a citation for speeding too fast for the conditions and careless driving.

So far this winter, WYDOT has seen 22 WYDOT snowplows hit. A total of 18 plows were struck in the winter of 2021/2022, 26 in 2020/2021, and 23 in 2019/2020.

The WHP and WYDOT want to remind drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and use extreme caution when driving on snow-covered roadways, especially when passing snowplows.

One of our readers captured the incident. Watch the video below.