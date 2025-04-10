WYDOT: State ID Cards are Real ID Compliant

CHEYENNE –– The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding Wyoming residents that all drivers licenses and identification cards issued by WYDOT’s Driver Services Department are Real ID compliant.

The Real ID Act is a 2005 Federal Act that established stricter security standards and identification requirements for driver’s licenses and identification cards. The deadline for states to comply is May 7. However, the Wyoming Legislature directed WYDOT to meet Real ID requirements with all issued credentials starting in 2011, making Wyoming among the first states to reach Real ID readiness.

Some ID cards issued before Jan. 1, 2010, may still be in circulation today, and individuals who have those ID cards are encouraged to renew them at a local Driver Services Office to ensure Real ID compliance.

Real ID credentials have a star in the right-hand corner. In 2019, a black star replaced the gold star on Wyoming credentials, but they still meet Real ID requirements.

A Real ID compliant credential or another acceptable form of identification, such as a US Passport, will be required to gain access to certain federal facilities or board domestic commercial flights starting May 7.