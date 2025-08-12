WYDOT to Close Eastbound I-80 Exit 130 Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Company will close the eastbound off-ramp at the Point of Rocks Interchange, exit 130, on Interstate 80 for paving operations tomorrow, Aug. 13.

There will be variable message signs directing traffic to exit at Superior to take the service road to the Point of Rocks Interchange.

The work will necessitate lane closures. Flaggers will control traffic. Drivers should expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. Drivers are also advised to be aware of haul trucks and construction traffic for the duration of the project. Unpredictable weather and other variables may cause last-minute changes to the plans.

The overall scope of work for this project includes bridge work, grading, milling and paving. The completion date for this work is June 30, 2026, though the contractor plans to finish all work this year.