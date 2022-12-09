WYDOT to Close N Street Bridge for Routine Inspection

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on Tuesday, December 13 and again on Wednesday, December 14, for some routine bridge inspection work.

Crews will need to close the bridge to motorists to mobilize equipment and crews to perform drilling work and collect core samples for evaluation.

Residents of the area and local traffic will be able to access the surrounding neighborhoods and driveways, but through traffic is advised to find an alternate route or detour to Pearl Street.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts here.