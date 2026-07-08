WYDOT to Continue Belt Loop Repair Project

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on the last two phases of the concrete slab repair project on the South Belt Loop Wednesday, July 15.

Starting July 15, work will take place from the intersection of Dewar Drive up to West Center Street. Drivers should note that West Center Street will only be accessible on the east side from Blair Avenue. The work should last 12 days, weather permitting.

Beginning July 27, crews will move the work from West Center Street to Blair Avenue. At that time West Center Street will only be accessible on the west side from Dewar Drive.

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WYDOT advises drivers to obey all traffic control and closure signs and beware of roadside workers while the roughly month long project is underway.

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation job involving concrete paving, asphalt paving, milling, grinding, crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 4.50 miles of the South Belt Loop. The completion date for the overall work is set for October 31, 2026.



