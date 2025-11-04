WYDOT to Detour I-80 Traffic Through Green River Thursday

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be detouring the westbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River Nov. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. to survey and take measurements on the recently installed lighting inside the westbound tunnel.

Image of the Westbound Interstate 80 Tunnel courtesy of WYDOT.

The information gathered will be used to evaluate the current speed limit and determine if the speed limit can safely be raised throughout the winter. The work should take roughly a couple hours and crews should have the work completed by 11 a.m. that day.

Eastbound traffic will continue to use the eastbound tunnel while the work is underway.

“We will be working with our consultant, as well as the Wyoming Highway Patrol, to review the lighting in the westbound tunnel and see if it’s feasible to safely increase the speed limit,” WYDOT Resident Engineer Clint Lockman said.