WYDOT to Discuss Projects With County Commissioners

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will meet with the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners July 16 at 10:55 a.m. during their regular meeting to share information on local projects.

The public is invited to attend as the meeting is open to the public. The Sweetwater County meeting agendas are posted online at county’s website. For those who can’t make the meeting, it will be broadcast online for viewers to attend remotely on Sweetwater County’s YouTube Channel. The link is available on the commission website.

For those unable to attend the commissioners’ meeting, the information presented will also be available on our web site at WYDOT STIP. The public can also provide comments for inclusion by clicking the left link, “STIP Public Comment Map.”

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2024-2030 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.

Topics for the meeting will include:

Program overview

Information on funding

Timeline of the process

Details on local transportation improvements