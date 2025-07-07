WYDOT to Reroute Eastbound Traffic Through Green River July 15

GREEN RIVER — Be prepared for increased traffic on Flaming Gorge Way again.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be routing eastbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way starting, July 15, at 8:30 a.m. for maintenance repairs.

Crews will be working on realigning struck concrete barriers and pavement repairs. The traffic detour will be in place until 4 p.m. and will last one day. WYDOT advises local drivers to adjust their schedules accordingly for potential delays from the additional traffic through the city.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Once the work is completed, traffic will be moved back to the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.