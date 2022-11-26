WyHy Credit Union and Sweetwater FCU Merge for a Greater Member Experience & Expanded Commitment to Local Communities

WyHy Credit Union and Sweetwater FCU Merge for a Greater Member Experience & Expanded Commitment to Local Communities

WyHy Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, and Sweetwater Federal Credit Union, with headquarters in Rock Springs, are excited to announce the merger of their financially strong, healthy, and growing credit unions.

With this merger, WyHy’s combined assets are now approximately $370 million with financial services and conveniences provided to over 22,000 members in Wyoming. All locations of the merged credit unions will be designated as WyHy Credit Union offices with the corporate headquarters remaining in Cheyenne.

This merger is a collaboration between two credit unions seeking to combine financial resources and expertise to provide members with expanded services and opportunities.

The Board of Directors, leadership, and staffs of both credit unions are excited about this opportunity to provide a full suite of financial products to its new membership through conveniently located offices in Cheyenne, Casper, Green River, Lyman, and Rock Springs. This merger also provides WyHy the opportunity to further strengthen its commitment to the different communities it serves with this addition of the Rock Springs market.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For additional information regarding the merger contact Amy Davis or go to
www.wyhy.org.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Knock Out Your Christmas Shopping at the Up in Arms Gun Show

Knock Out Your Christmas Shopping at the Up in Arms Gun Show

Join Us in Wishing Brad and Nanette Cutler Farewell and Happy Retirement

Join Us in Wishing Brad and Nanette Cutler Farewell and Happy Retirement

Shop #LOCAL at Rushmore Furniture’s Black Friday Blowout!

Shop #LOCAL at Rushmore Furniture’s Black Friday Blowout!

Kirk’s Silver Sales Has Your Metal Needs Covered

Kirk’s Silver Sales Has Your Metal Needs Covered