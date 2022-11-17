WyHy Credit Union Makes $2,500 Donation to Climb Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — WyHy Credit Union recently presented a check for $2,500 to Climb Wyoming, a non-profit organization with a large presence in Rock Springs whose mission is to help single mothers become self-sufficient through career training and placement.

For 35 years The Climb Wyoming program has helped move thousands of Wyoming families out of poverty and has been a positive impact on over 20,000 Wyoming children. As a vital part of the Rock Springs community, Climb Wyoming is helping to provide a hopeful future for single mothers today and for the next generation of

Wyoming residents.

WyHy Credit Union is pleased to be joining the Rock Springs community and is proud to contribute to its success.